Crash closes northbound lanes of I-75 at 9 Mile Road in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of the northbound lanes of I-75 at 9 Mile Road in Oakland County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that during heavy rush hour traffic, a pick-up truck driver made an improper lane change which caused a four-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles involved was a diesel tanker. The tanker was struck on one of the connections near the main hose and lost fuel covering 200 yards of freeway.

At the same time, one of the other vehicles involved was hauling bricks, which spread across all travel lanes.

The freeway will be closed until the proper clean-up can be completed.

The duration is unknown.

Minor injuries were reported.

MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday.

View: Local 4′s live traffic map