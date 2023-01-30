Southbound M-10 near Downtown Detroit opens after shooting

Southbound lanes of M-10 (Lodge Freeway) are closed near Downtown Detroit for a possible shooting investigation. The freeway is closed at W. Grand Boulevard. Police say they’re investigating a possible shooting incident.

DETROIT – Southbound lanes of M-10 (Lodge Freeway) near Downtown Detroit were closed as police investigated a shooting.

The freeway was closed at W. Grand Boulevard.

Michigan State Police said a 38-year-old man was driving when he was shot at three times by an unknown subject or subjects. The man crashed his vehicle into a median wall. The man was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

No other information is available at this time.