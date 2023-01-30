Southbound M-10 near Downtown Detroit opens after shooting

DETROIT – Southbound lanes of M-10 (Lodge Freeway) near Downtown Detroit were closed as police investigated a shooting.
The freeway was closed at W. Grand Boulevard.
Michigan State Police said a 38-year-old man was driving when he was shot at three times by an unknown subject or subjects. The man crashed his vehicle into a median wall. The man was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not known.
No other information is available at this time.
Southbound Lodge and W Grand Blvd is now open! pic.twitter.com/q89WqIGtSx— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) January 30, 2023