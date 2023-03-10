Snowstorm impacting morning travel in Metro Detroit: Check traffic here

(Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

4Warn Weather – A winter storm arrived early Friday and is expected to continue falling at a quick rate during the morning hours, affecting your morning commute.

The heaviest snowfall from the winter storm Friday, March 10, is forecasted to occur int he morning hours. The region could see snow fall at 0.5-1 inch per hour.

Travel conditions will be affected by snowfall and breezy winds, which can impact visibility on the roads.

Those heading out in dangerous driving conditions are urged to drive safely and travel well prepared for an emergency.

Latest forecast: Accumulating snow moving through Metro Detroit: Here’s what to expect Friday

Winter weather safe driving tips

People are encouraged to postpone their trip if possible during dangerous winter weather. If you must travel, officials suggest the following:

Don’t crowd snowplows : Give snowplow drivers plenty of room to clear snow from the roads

Check tire pressure : Keep tires at the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended pressure and routinely check tire pressure during cold weather

Check windshield wiper fluid levels : Make sure the windshield solvent reservoir is full and check the condition of all wiper blades and replace when necessary

Keep your vehicle clean : Wash your vehicle so other drivers can see you clearly, you should also remove ice and snow from all lights, windows and your license plate

Check all lights : Make sure your lights are working and replace them when necessary

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle.

What to pack if traveling during winter weather

The National Weather Service advises against traveling during hazardous winter weather whenever possible.

If you have to travel, you should make sure you have some emergency supplies in your vehicle.

The following items have been recommended by the NWS or the AAA:

Cell phone, charging cord and portable charger

Drinking water and/or sports drinks

First aid kit

Non-perishable snacks for human and pet passengers

Abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter or traction mats)

Snow shovel

Blankets or sleeping bag

Warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves)

Flashlight and extra batteries

Extra window washer fluid

Ice scraper with brush

Rags or roll of paper towels

Jumper cables

Warning devices (flares or reflective hazard signs)

Basic household tools (screwdrivers, pliers, wrench, small hammer, electrical or duct tape)

Tow rope

Knife

Waterproof matches

Compass

Road maps

Read: Winter travel tips: How to get vehicle unstuck from snow, list of emergency supplies to take with you

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.