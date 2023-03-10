Accumulating snow moving through Metro Detroit: Here’s what to expect Friday

4Warn Weather – Happy Friday!

Winter weather advisory: Southeast Michigan is under a winter weather advisory through Friday afternoon due to the snowstorm. The advisory has been extended for the majority of Southeastern Michigan until 4 p.m. Friday, and until 8 p.m. Friday for areas around the Thumb.

Snow has moved into the region throughout the overnight hours and into this morning. Expect snowfall to increase in intensity this morning, which will impact the morning commute for work and school.

We are also expecting enough snow out of this system that you will need the shovel and/or snow blower once again, for the third Friday in a row.

We will watch an area of low pressure move south of the region into Northern Ohio, then off to the Northeast. This will put us in the favorable zone for snow across the region.

We are expecting a widespread 3-5 inches of snow throughout the day. The snow will be heavy at times, especially in the morning hours, before tapering off in the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures will reach the middle 30s by Friday afternoon.

As we work into Friday Evening, road crews will need to get a handle on the side roads and secondary roads, so if you do have to travel Friday night, give yourself some extra time to get to your destination. The snow will be winding down as we head into the afternoon and evening hours for most everyone.

Cloudy Saturday

Cloud cover will stay in the forecast Saturday, and we may see a few flurries at the start of the day. High temperatures will be in the middle 30s Saturday afternoon.

Another system arrives Sunday

Another system will move into the region for the end of the weekend on Sunday, and will stick around into the beginning of next week.

As with this system for the end of the week, we will expect this entire second system to be snow. There is the potential for some accumulation there, as well.

We need to get past Friday’s system before we can turn our attention to Sunday’s system. High temperatures will remain in the middle 30s for the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Some sunshine next week

As we begin next week, we will see some much needed sunshine throughout the day, but temperatures will stay cold. High temperatures will only reach the middle 30s in the afternoon, before we bring the 40s back into the forecast for the middle of next week. We’ll end up into the upper 40s by Thursday with more clouds working into the region, becoming mostly cloudy.

