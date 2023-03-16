MDOT: Emergency repairs to overpass struck on I-94 in Ann Arbor more than $250K

ANN ARBOR – More closures are coming to the area where a truck struck a bridge on I-94, causing serious structural damage and closing a long stretch of the eastbound lanes for several days.

The incident happened on Monday morning at Liberty Road.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced it has awarded the $252,000 emergency project to Toebe Construction LLC. The work will involve removing the damaged beams underneath the 67-year-old bridge at Liberty Road.

The emergency repairs will start on Thursday at 4 p.m. and will close the Ann Arbor Road/Saline Road and State Road ramps to westbound I-94. At 6 p.m., both the northbound and southbound US-23 ramps to westbound I-94 will also close, and at 7 p.m., all of westbound I-94 will be temporarily shut down.

Crews will work overnight until 6 a.m. on Friday, and traffic will be detoured to northbound US-23. Vehicles will be able to access southbound US-23 from westbound I-94 during the work.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes since delays are expected in the area.

“These closures are necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists,” reads an MDOT release.