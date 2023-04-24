Semi truck spills glue on Oakland County freeway after being cut off, veering into metal barrier

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A semi truck spilled glue onto an Oakland County freeway after being cut off and veering into a metal barrier, officials said.

The crash happened at 9:35 a.m. Monday, April 24, on westbound I-96 at Milford Road in Lyon Township.

Officials said a semi truck was heading west on I-96 near Milford Road when it was cut off by another driver. That caused the semi driver to lose control, veer right, and crash into the metal barrier.

The semi truck got stuck on top of the barrier, and the glue it was hauling spilled out, according to Michigan State Police.

Two heavy tows were called to the scene to stabilize the semi and keep it from flipping over the barrier into the steep ditch. All lanes of the highway are blocked, police said.

Officials from the Michigan Department of Transportation will assess the damage to the barrier once the truck is removed. The glue will also need to be cleaned up before the highway can reopen.

Michigan State Police said there’s no estimate for when the highway will reopen. Drivers are currently being diverted off at Milford Road, and they can reenter the highway at Kensington Road.