5 arrested after shots fired at car during road rage confrontation on I-75

DETROIT – Five people have been arrested after a Ford Focus was struck by gunfire during a road rage confrontation on I-75 in Detroit.

Road rage shooting

Michigan State Police were called at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, to the northbound lanes of I-75 at Schaefer Road.

A driver told officials that someone in a maroon car had fired shots during a road rage confrontation. Officers found three bullet holes in the caller’s Ford Focus and three shell casings on the freeway.

Nobody was injured during the shooting.

2 arrested after chase

Troopers found the maroon car around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Prevost Street and 7 Mile Road on Detroit’s west side.

The driver didn’t stop for police, but troopers used a PIT maneuver to end the chase in less than one minute, according to authorities.

Four people ran from the car, state police said. A 22-year-old Detroit man and a 20-year-old River Rouge man were arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

Officers found two weapons inside the car, they said.

3 arrested during searches

While investigating, police identified two homes to search in Detroit. Three more people were arrested during those searches, and multiple guns were found, according to officials.

One of the three people arrested during the searches is believed to be the one who fired shots on the freeway, police said.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate.