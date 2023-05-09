1 dead, 3 hurt after car fleeing cops crashes into SUV at Pittsfield Township intersection

One person is dead and three others were hospitalized after a driver fleeing police crashed into an SUV at an intersection in Pittsfield Township.

The crash happened at 8:24 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and State Street.

Officers from Saline were pursuing a car heading east on Michigan Avenue, police said. When the car got to the intersection of State Street/Moon Road, it crashed into an SUV heading south on State Street.

The fleeing car reached speeds of up to 90 mph before the crash, according to authorities.

Pittsfield Township officers said they got to the scene and found one of the vehicles upside down and on fire, with someone still inside.

The driver of the fleeing car died from his injuries at the scene. Officials said he has been identified as Micah Damon Cross II, 19, of Ypsilanti.

Three people from the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment: a 43-year-old woman, a 9-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl, all from Milan. The woman is in critical condition, but all three are considered stable.

Pittsfield Township police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential tip line at 734-822-4958 or the front desk at 734-822-4911.