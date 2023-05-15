What we know about 4 people killed when speeding SUV slammed into bridge on I-96

The scene of a May 14, 2023, crash that killed four young men on I-96 near Grand River Avenue in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police have released information about the four people who were killed when a speeding SUV crashed into a bridge on I-96 in Detroit on Sunday night.

Crash details

The crash happened around 7:55 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in the westbound lanes of I-96 near Grand River Avenue in Detroit.

Officials said a GMC Yukon was going faster than the speed limit when it crashed into the base of a bridge near Grand River Avenue.

All four people inside the SUV were killed, according to authorities.

The impact completely destroyed the SUV, and the cleanup forced police to shut down the freeway for several hours. I-96 reopened to traffic early Monday morning.

“Once again, a driver’s decision to drive recklessly cost lives on our roadways,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “This decision will not only affect those families involved, but also witnesses and first responders on scene. Please drive responsibly. Lives are at stake.”

4 young men killed

On Monday morning, Michigan State Police released information about the four people who were killed in the crash.

The driver has been identified as a 21-year-old man. His three passengers were a 20-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 25-year-old man.

The families of all four men have been notified, according to officials.

State police said they continue to investigate the crash. Autopsies and a vehicle inspection are pending.

Here’s footage from the crash scene: