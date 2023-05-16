Speeding driver ejected after hitting boat trailer in Detroit; nearby drunken driver then hits Jeep

The scene of a May 15, 2023, crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

DETROIT – A speeding driver was ejected after she crashed into a boat trailer being pulled by a Jeep on a Detroit freeway, and a nearby drunken driver from Oak Park was then arrested for hitting the swerving Jeep afterward.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway, just south of 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

Michigan State Police troopers said a 30-year-old Detroit woman was driving a GMC at a high speed when she crashed into the back of a trailer hauling a boat behind a Jeep.

A boat involved in a May 15, 2023, crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit. (WDIV)

After she crashed into the trailer, the woman was ejected from the GMC and landed on the freeway, according to authorities. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep lost control after the collision, and the Jeep was struck by a Subaru. Officials said the driver of the Subaru, a 50-year-old man from Oak Park, was impaired, so they took him into custody.

Police said the driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Southfield Freeway was shut down for investigation and clean-up, but it has since reopened.

Officials continue to investigate.

You can see video of the crash scene below.