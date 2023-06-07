M-14 ramp to northbound I-275 to be closed through end of July

LIVONIA/PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The eastbound M-14 ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed from 6:00 a.m. on Friday through the end of July, the MDOT announced on Wednesday.

Traffic will be detoured through eastbound M-14 and I-96 to Farmington Road, then westbound I-96 and M-14 to northbound I-275. The traffic shift will affect freeway and ramp traffic.

Additionally, northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Ann Arbor road to 5 mile road from 6 a.m. Friday, June 9, to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, as crews shift a barrier wall. Crews will also shift a barrier wall on southbound I-275 from M-14 to Ann Arbor road at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, causing southbound I-275 to have one lane open.

MDOT also reminded drivers that I-275 and M-153 (Ford road) interchange ramp closures will remain in place through late July, and that ramp closures at the I-275 and I-94 interchange through early July. Detours for the I-275 and I-94 interchange are as follows:

Northbound I-275 traffic heading for eastbound or westbound I-94 are being detoured north to westbound Ecorse Road, then southbound I-275 to eastbound or westbound I-94.

Eastbound and westbound I-94 traffic heading for northbound I-275 are being detoured via southbound I-275, then eastbound Eureka Road to northbound I-275.

The work is part of the $270 million Revive275 investment project. Click here to find more information about traffic changes related to Revive275.