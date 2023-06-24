3 treated for minor injuries after I-75 crash involving speeding driver, tanker truck

Both directions of I-75 near Warren Avenue in Detroit were closed for several hours on Friday after a crash involving a tanker truck.

DETROIT – Three people were treated for minor injuries after a crash involving a tanker truck closed both directions of I-75 near Warren Avenue in Detroit for several hours on Friday.

Michigan State Police said a 27-year-old was speeding northbound on I-75 when they lost control of their vehicle and struck the side of a tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of fuel.

The tanker truck driver lost control and struck the median wall. The crash into the median wall knocked down a light pole and caused concrete to break off, blocking all lanes on southbound I-75. The 27-year-old’s vehicle flipped on its side after striking the tanker truck.

The cab of the tanker truck flipped over the media wall and landed on the southbound lanes of I-75 with the driver still inside. When the tanker truck stopped, the chassis of the truck, with the gas tanks, caught fire.

Another vehicle also flipped on its side due to the concrete that broke off and their vehicle ended up stopping near the truck chassis that was on fire. That driver was able to exit before her vehicle caught on fire.

The tanker portion of the truck did not catch on fire. HAZMAT was on the scene to clean up the gas and oil spillage. All lanes of northbound and southbound I-75 were closed for the cleanup. The lanes have reopened.

Seven people were transported to a hospital and three of them were treated for minor injuries. The 27-year-old was cited for careless driving and for not having insurance.

“We were extremely lucky that this crash did not end in an explosion and fatalities.” MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw stated. “Again, rain and bad driving behaviors just don’t mix. When it rains, please slow down.”

