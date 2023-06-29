2 open bottles of Fireball Whisky found in car of Troy driver with BAC double ‘super drunk’ level

TROY, Mich. – Two open bottles of Fireball Whisky were found in the car of a driver who crashed in Troy with a BAC more than double what the state considers “super drunk.”

Officers said they were called to a crash scene at 11:46 p.m. June 23 in the area of Maple and Livernois roads in Troy.

When they arrived, police found a 2010 Ford Fusion with severe damage to the front from rear-ending another car.

The 36-year-old Utica man driving the Fusion told police that he had been texting when he crashed. Officers said he slurred his speech and smelled of alcohol while talking.

Police asked the man to go through several sobriety tests, and he performed poorly. After being evaluated by medical officials, he submitted to a breath test.

Officials said his blood-alcohol content was 0.374%. Michigan drivers are considered “super drunk” if they have a BAC of 0.17%.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility. He agreed to another breath test, with two results of .37%.

When officers searched the Fusion, they said they found two open 100-milliliter bottles of Fireball whiskey in the center console.

The driver was issued a citation for operating while intoxicated and transporting open intoxicants in a vehicle.

He was taken to Troy Beaumont Hospital due to his high blood-alcohol level.