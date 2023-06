CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 53-year-old man died when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Canton Township, police said.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in the area of Beck and Cherry Hill roads.

Officials said a 53-year-old Westland man was driving a motorcycle north on Beck Road when he lost control, left the roadway to the right side, and crashed.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the crash.