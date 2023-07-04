Gun found when drunk Warren man crashes motorcycle into wall on I-75, police say

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – Troopers found a gun on a drunk Warren man after he crashed his motorcycle into a wall along I-75 in Oakland County, police said.

The crash happened Tuesday, July 3, on I-75 in Hazel Park, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to the crash scene and found a 62-year-old Warren man had crashed into a wall and injured himself, they said.

Officials said the man was intoxicated, and they also found a loaded North American Arms .22 long rifle mini-revolver in his possession. The man does not have a concealed pistol license.

The man was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The case is now pending prosecutor review.