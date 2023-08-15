Driver killed when car crashes into tree in St. Clair County

COTTRELLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver was killed overnight when a car crashed into a tree in St. Clair County, officials said.

Deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were called at 10:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, to River Road near Avalon Beach Court in Cottrellville Township. They found a tree hanging over the roadway and suspected that a car was involved.

Officials found a car that had struck the tree and left the roadway. It had continued north and come to rest in a nearby yard, according to authorities.

The 85-year-old driver from Marine City was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

River Road was shut down while crews were at the scene. Police don’t believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

Officials continue to investigate.