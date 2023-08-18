Here’s the new timeline to open next phase I-75 project in Oakland County

A portion of a major construction project along I-75 in Oakland County is moving closer to opening to drivers.

MDOT said they are planning to begin the process of removing existing lane and ramp restrictions for Segment 3 of the I-75 modernization project by Labor Day weekend.

Segment 3 is the section on I-75 between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads. Here’s what’s planned for the upcoming weeks:

To do this, MDOT said contract crews will reduce northbound I-75 to one through lane from 9 Mile to 14 Mile roads starting at 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. In addition, crews will close the eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75, along with the freeway interchanges at 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads.

During the week starting Monday, Aug. 21, crews will segmentally start opening additional lanes and ramps along southbound I-75. North of I-696, both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open to 14 Mile Road until Aug. 31.

By Friday, Sept. 1, the following restrictions will be removed:

Lane closures on I-75 in each direction between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads,

12 Mile Road under I-75,

The southbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps at 12 Mile and 11 Mile roads, and

The southbound service drive from Gardenia Avenue to I-696, including the new two-way service drive north of Gardenia Avenue.

“We want to remind drivers that ‘open to traffic’ differs from project completion,” said I-75 modernization project manager Mark Dubay. “There is still work to accomplish, including repairing the section of pavement and barrier wall on the northbound lanes near 11 Mile Road that were damaged by the tanker crash on Aug. 4.”