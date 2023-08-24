EB I-94 ramp to I-275 closed in Romulus due to flooding Thursday morning

ROMULUS, Mich. – The eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-275 in Wayne County was closed Thursday morning due to flooding.

The exit ramp was closed to northbound I-275 as of 7:58 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Officials said both directions of I-275 were experiencing flooding.

The flooding had also impacted traffic nearby at Detroit Metro Airport, where flooding was blocking access to the McNamara Terminal.

At 8:07 a.m., officials said in a statement that “travelers cannot access the McNamara Terminal due to flooding in the Dingell Drive tunnels. Customers with flights operating out of the McNamara Terminal are encouraged to contact their airlines with any questions about their flight status.”

Several roadways across Southeast Michigan were experiencing flooding Thursday after severe storms moved through the region overnight and into the morning hours. At least 2-6 inches of rain had fallen by 7 a.m., the National Weather Service reported.

View our real time traffic map here.

Five Metro Detroit counties were under a flood warning until Thursday afternoon due to ongoing flooding issues.