Detroit Metro Airport traffic blocked by flooding Thursday, officials say

ROMULUS, Mich. – Flooded roadways were preventing Detroit Metropolitan Airport traffic from accessing the McNamara Terminal on Thursday morning, officials report.

As of 8:07 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, traffic was blocked from accessing the terminal at all due to “flooding in the Dingell Drive tunnels,” a statement reads. Anyone with flights operating out of the terminal were encouraged to “contact their airlines with any questions about their flight status.”

Departure flights out of DTW have been grounded due to thunderstorms until at least 10 a.m. Thursday.

The McNamara Terminal at DTW services Delta Air Lines, Aeromexico, Air France and WestJet Airlines. It does not appear that the Evans Terminal traffic was affected by the flooding.

No additional information was provided by the Wayne County Airport Authority. Officials said more information will be shared “as soon as it’s available.”

Nearby freeway I-275 was also experiencing flooding in both directions in the Romulus area. The eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-275 was closed due to the flooding.

Several roadways across Southeast Michigan were experiencing flooding Thursday after severe storms moved through the region overnight and into the morning hours. At least 2-6 inches of rain had fallen by 7 a.m., the National Weather Service reported.

Five Metro Detroit counties were under a flood warning until Thursday afternoon due to ongoing flooding issues.