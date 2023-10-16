Daily I-75 closures begin in Oakland County for HOV lane installations: Details here

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – There will be daily lane closures on a section of I-75 in Oakland County as crews install lane markings and signs for HOV lanes.

The closures will take place on northbound and southbound I-75 while crews place pavement markings and signs for Michigan’s first high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes in Oakland County.

The lane closures will be done in segments. The closures are expected to start at 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, and the lanes will only be closed during daylight hours.

The 14-mile-long HOV lanes are expected to open by the end of October. The I-75 HOV lanes will use the left lane in each direction of I-75 between 12 Mile Road and South Boulevard.

“Opening these HOV lanes continues MDOT’s commitment to modernizing our high-volume freeways,” said State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich. “Similar to the Flex Routes on US-23 and I-96, the HOV lanes will improve mobility and make I-75 travel safer.”

What is an HOV lane?

An HOV lane is a high-occupancy vehicle lane. It’s a traffic lane reserved for buses or vehicles with several occupants. HOV lanes are designed to reduce congestion and improve safety, air quality, and travel time.

When will the HOV lanes open?

The 14-mile long HOV lanes on I-75 are expected to open by the end of October.

Who can use an HOV lane?

The lanes will operate as HOV lanes during peak travel times: 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Outside of peak travel times, anyone can use the lanes, no matter how many people are in the vehicle.

During those times, vehicles must have at least two human occupants to legally use the lanes. Anyone who violates will be issued a civil infraction. State and local police will monitor HOV lanes.

Motorcycles, transit buses, first responders, and emergency vehicles can use the lanes even if there is only one human on board.