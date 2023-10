DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation will close the Madison Avenue ramp to Northbound I-375 for maintenance repairs.

Related: Part of I-75 to close for weekend in Detroit: What to know

Weather permitting, the ramp is expected to close at 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Drivers will be detoured south on Beaubien Street and east on Lafayette Boulevard back to I-375.

The Madison Avenue ramp is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

---> Check the live traffic map here