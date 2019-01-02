Livonia police investigate fatal crash on I-96 at Levan Road; freeway reopened

LIVONIA, Mich. - Livonia police were investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night on eastbound I-96 at Levan Road.

Police said before 10 p.m. Tuesday that the freeway was completely shut down at Levan and drivers should expect traffic delays.

The interstate has since reopened to traffic.

