Traffic

Livonia police investigate fatal crash on I-96 at Levan Road; freeway reopened

Traffic delays expected

By Kayla Clarke

Reported fatal crash in Livonia Jan. 1, 2019.

LIVONIA, Mich. - Livonia police were investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night on eastbound I-96 at Levan Road.

Police said before 10 p.m. Tuesday that the freeway was completely shut down at Levan and drivers should expect traffic delays.

The interstate has since reopened to traffic. 

READFreezing rain causing slick roads, crashes in Metro Detroit

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.