Car, semi truck involved in crash at intersection of Telegraph, Northline roads in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. - A semi truck and a car were involved in a crash Tuesday at Telegraph and Northline roads in Taylor, police said.

Police have closed southbound Telegraph Road at Northline Road. Drivers heading south on Telegraph Road are being directed to turn right on Northline Road.

The gray car involved in the crash appears to have been completely destroyed. There's heavy front-end damage, the back window has been broken out and the rear bumper fell off. The car came to rest near a tree in the grass to the southwest of the intersection.

The semi truck came to rest on the southwest curb of the intersection. It has heavy front-end damage and is leaking.

Authorities have not revealed any information about possible injuries.

Several police officers and firefighters are at the scene.

