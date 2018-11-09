Metro Detroit weekend road construction list -- Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the Metro Detroit weekend construction list for Nov. 9 through Nov. 12, 2018 from the Michigan Department of Transportation:
Reminder: Westbound I-94 is closed from Conner Street to I-75. The closure is being made to allow for extensive pavement repair, MDOT said. The posted detour will be westbound M-102 to southbound I-75 to westbound I-94.
- Keep in mind all of this work is dependent on the weather.
I-75:
Oakland County:
- Northbound I-75 from Coolidge Road to Adams Road will have one lane open and two lanes closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Wayne County:
- The northbound I-75 ramp to Sibley Road ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
- The Sibley Road ramp to northbound I-75 also will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
I-94:
Wayne County:
- Again, westbound I-94 from Conner Street to I-75 is 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday -- that includes all ramps along that stretch.
- On eastbound I-94 between Gratiot Avenue and Conner Street, there will be only one lane open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. That includes the exit to Conner and the French ramp to eastbound I-94.
I-696:
Macomb County:
- Eastbound I-696 from Dequindre Road to I-94 will have one lane closed and two lanes open from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Oakland County:
- Northbound and southbound Orchard Lake Road ramps to eastbound I-696 will have ramps closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
M-10 (Lodge Freeway):
Wayne County:
- The southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
M-53 (Van Dyke):
Wayne County:
- Northbound and southbound M-53 (Van Dyke) ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
