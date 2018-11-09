Metro Detroit weekend road construction list -- Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the Metro Detroit weekend construction list for Nov. 9 through Nov. 12, 2018 from the Michigan Department of Transportation:

Reminder: Westbound I-94 is closed from Conner Street to I-75. The closure is being made to allow for extensive pavement repair, MDOT said. The posted detour will be westbound M-102 to southbound I-75 to westbound I-94.

Keep in mind all of this work is dependent on the weather.

I-75:

Oakland County:

Northbound I-75 from Coolidge Road to Adams Road will have one lane open and two lanes closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Wayne County:

The northbound I-75 ramp to Sibley Road ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The Sibley Road ramp to northbound I-75 also will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

I-94:

Wayne County:

Again, westbound I-94 from Conner Street to I-75 is 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday -- that includes all ramps along that stretch.

On eastbound I-94 between Gratiot Avenue and Conner Street, there will be only one lane open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. That includes the exit to Conner and the French ramp to eastbound I-94.

I-696:

Macomb County:

Eastbound I-696 from Dequindre Road to I-94 will have one lane closed and two lanes open from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Oakland County:

Northbound and southbound Orchard Lake Road ramps to eastbound I-696 will have ramps closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

M-10 (Lodge Freeway):

Wayne County:

The southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

M-53 (Van Dyke):

Wayne County:

Northbound and southbound M-53 (Van Dyke) ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.