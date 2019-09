Metro Detroit weekend roadwork guide for Sept. 20-23

DETROIT - Travel on Metro Detroit roads has been impacted by roadwork for most of the summer, and it isn't done yet.

Below are the lane closures planned for this weekend.

I-94:

Macomb - EB I-94, M-19 to County Line Rd, 1 lane closed, 2 open, Thu 7p.m.-Fri 3 p.m., Fri 7 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m. ramps to/from 26 Mile Rd also closed.

Wayne – EB 94 CLOSED, US-12/Mich Ave to I-75, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m. All on/off ramps closed.

Wayne - WB 94, Junction to Livernois, right lane closed, Thu 9 p.m.-Fri 9 p.m.

AND Fri 9 p.m.- Mon 5 a.m., 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed

AND Mon 5 a.m.- Tue 3 p.m., 1 lane closed.

Wayne - WB I-94, 75 to John R, left lane closed, Fri 9 p.m.-Sun 5 p.m.

I-96:

Wayne – WB 96, Schaefer to 94, 2 lanes OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 7 a.m.-Noon.

Wayne – EB/WB 96 ramps to EB 94, ramps closed, Sat 6 a.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

I-696:

Oakland - WB I-696 ra.m.p to Southfield Rd, 1 lane closed on ra.m.p, Sat 8a.m.-mid-Oct.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland - EB/WB 9 Mile CLOSED at Woodward, Fri 6 a.m.-Mon 6 a.m. M-1 is open.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne – NB/SB M-10 ramps to EB 94, ramps CLOSED, Sat 6a.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - NB M-10 CLOSED, Griswold to Congress, Sat 7 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wayne - SB M-10 service drive CLOSED, Bagley to Jefferson, Sat 7 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wayne - WB Jefferson Ave at Griswold St, CLOSED, intermittent, Sat 7 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

M-14:

Wayne - WB M-14, 275 to Sheldon, ONLY LEFT LANE OPEN, 2 right closed, Sat-Sun 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sheldon ra.m.p to WB-M14 closed.

Wayne – EB M-14, Beck to Sheldon, right lane closed, Wed 9/18 thru 10/4/19.

M-29:

Macomb - SB M-29, Clay St to Perrin St, right moving lane closed, Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb – NB M-3, 14 Mile to 16 Mile/Metro Pkwy, 1 LANE OPEN NIGHTLY, Fri 7 p.m.-Sat 10 a.m.

Macomb - SB M-3, 16 Mile/Metro Pkwy to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN NIGHTLY, Sat 7 p.m. – Sun 10 a.m.

M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne - SB M-39, Outer Dr to 94, 1 LANE OPEN, moving 2 lane closure, Sat-Sun 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

M-5:

Oakland – NB M-5, 13 Mile to Pontiac Trail, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat & Sun 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

M-59:

Macomb - WB M-59, Groesbeck to Romeo Plank, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 5a.m.-Sun 6 p.m.

Oakland - NB/SB Hickory Ridge at M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 lane closed intermittent, Sat 7 a.m.-Sun 6 p.m.

Oakland - NB/SB Milford Rd at M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 lane closed intermittent, Sat 7 a.m.-Sun 6 p.m.

Oakland - NB/SB Tipsico Lake Rd at M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 lane closed intermittent, Sat 7 a.m.-Sun 6 p.m.

M-85: (Fort)

Wayne - SB Fort near Cavalry, right lane closed, Fri 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

M-150: (Rochester Rd)

Oakland - NB/SB M-150 CLOSED intermittently near University Dr for event, Sun 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne - WB US-12 ra.m.p to 94, ra.m.p closed, Sat 6 a.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Wayne - NB US-24 CLOSED, West Rd to Pennsylvania, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - SB US-24 CLOSED, 5 Mile/Fenkell to I-96, Fri 9 a.m.-mid-Oct.

Monday road work:

I-75:

Oakland – NB/SB I-75 at Big Beaver, CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY NIGHTLY, Mon-Thu 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Oakland - EB/WB Big Beaver CLOSED NIGHTLY at 75, Mon-Thu 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Oakland – EB/WB I-75 BL, Opdyke to M-1 (Woodward), 2 lanes closed NIGHTLY, Mon-Sat 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Wayne - NB I-75, McNichols Rd to 8 Mile, left lane closed, Mon 9 a.m.-Fri 3 p.m.

I-94:

Macomb - WB 94, 11 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN NIGHTLY, 2 left closed, Mon 8 p.m.-Tue 5 a.m.

Wayne - WB 94, Junction to Livernois, right lane closed, Mon 5 a.m.-Tue 3 p.m.

Wayne – EB/WB 94, Junction to Livernois, lane closed NIGHTLY, Mon-Sat 9p.m.-5 a.m.

Wayne – WB 94 ra.m.p to Livernois & Livernois ra.m.p to EB 94, closed NIGHTLY, Mon-Sat 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Wayne – WB 94, Cass to Trumbull, lane closed NIGHTLY, Mon-Sat 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

I-275:

Wayne - EB Eureka ra.m.p to SB 275, ra.m.p closed, Mon 9 a.m.-Fri 3 p.m.

M-5:

Oakland – NB M-5, 13 Mile to Pontiac Trail, one lane closed, two lanes open, Mon-Tues 5 a.m.-3 p.m.

M-10:

Wayne - SB M-10, West Grand Blvd to I-94, left lane closed NIGHTLY Mon-Sat 9p.m.-5a.m.

Wayne - WB Congress ra.m.p to NB M-10, ra.m.p closed, Wed 9a.m.-10/1/19. Expect delays.

M-29:

Macomb - NB M-29, Jefferson Ave to Perrin St, right moving lane closure, Mon 9 a.m.-Tue 3 p.m.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb - SB M-53, 32 Mile to 28 Mile, right lane closed, Mon 7 a.m.- Sept. 30

M-59:

Macomb - WB M-59, Groesbeck to Romeo Plank, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, NIGHTLY, Mon-Fri 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

M-85: (Fort)

Wayne - WB Fort St, Livernois to Waterman, right lane closed, Mon 7a.m.-6p.m.

M-150: (Rochester)

Oakland - NB M-150 near Diversion St, right lane closed, Mon 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

