OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - What was once introduced as a 15-year project was condensed into two years, and drivers are feeling headaches.

Despite the rainy spring, the I-75 project in Oakland County is still on schedule.

One side of the freeway is expected to be completed by fall, and work on the other side will begin in March 2020 after a break during the winter.

Watch the video to hear an update on the project.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.