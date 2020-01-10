10 best places for soup and chili in Metro Detroit
Picked by locals in Vote 4 the Best
Continuing with the theme of comfort food for these cold, snowy months, we’ve compiled a list of the best places for you to get warm soups and chilies in metro Detroit. Backed up by the support of local voters in Vote 4 the Best, here’s where to get that warm, comforting bowl you crave during winter:
Winners in ‘Soup’ category
- 1st Place - Panera Bread – Who doesn’t love Panera’s soup in a bread bowl?
- 2nd Place - Zoup! - They offer “Something for Everyone” and according to their website, kids eat free on Wednesdays.
- 3rd Place - Apple Annie’s – Located in Roseville, this local favorite always has a list of daily soups for you to choose from.
- 4th Place - Big Boy - You’ve probably had their breakfasts or burgers, but locals also love the soup.
- 5th Place - Polish Village Cafe - If you haven’t had the pierogis, you are missing out! Pair the specialty with a warm soup.
Winners in ‘Chili’ category
- 1st Place - Red Hots Coney Island – Affordable and delicious chili, and even chili fries, out of Highland Park.
- 2nd Place - Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que – Try “Dave’s Award Winning Chili” and maybe grab a beer while you’re at it.
- 3rd Place - National Coney Island – Serving up “world famous chili" of which they make thousands of gallons daily in their facility in metro Detroit.
- 4th Place - Sherwood Brewing Company - Try their house beer chili “from the kettle.”
- 5th Place - Assembly Line Buffet - Being at the MotorCity Casino Hotel, maybe you can make a whole night of it!
