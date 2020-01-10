10 best places for soup and chili in Metro Detroit

Continuing with the theme of comfort food for these cold, snowy months, we’ve compiled a list of the best places for you to get warm soups and chilies in metro Detroit. Backed up by the support of local voters in Vote 4 the Best, here’s where to get that warm, comforting bowl you crave during winter:

Winners in ‘Soup’ category

1st Place - Panera Bread – Who doesn’t love Panera’s soup in a bread bowl?

2nd Place - Zoup! - They offer “Something for Everyone” and according to their website, kids eat free on Wednesdays.

3rd Place - Apple Annie’s – Located in Roseville, this local favorite always has a list of daily soups for you to choose from.

4th Place - Big Boy - You’ve probably had their breakfasts or burgers, but locals also love the soup.

5th Place - Polish Village Cafe - If you haven’t had the pierogis, you are missing out! Pair the specialty with a warm soup.

Winners in ‘Chili’ category