Vote 4 The Best Digital Advertising Winners revealed today at 5 p.m.

This year’s Vote 4 the Best was called our “Celebration” Edition because so many local businesses took months to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic or had to make major adjustments to keep doing business.

That’s why Local 4 wanted to help support them by giving away more than $100,000 in free digital advertising on our website, ClickOnDetroit.com, which is the No. 1 news website in Metro Detroit.

And there were a record number of participants this year -- almost a thousand new businesses joined our contest and more people than ever voted to support their favorite places around town.

All week we’ve been revealing winners in different categories but today - when you watch “Local 4 News at 5 p.m.” - you’ll find out the local businesses who won Vote 4 The Best’s free digital advertising giveaway.

One winner from each of the main categories (Automotive, Arts and Entertainment, Beauty, Dining, Fashion, Financial, Fitness, Nightlife, Quick Eats, Seasonal, Services, Shopping, Specialty Foods, Sports and Recreation, Weddings) that got the most votes will be the lucky recipient of $7,500 worth of digital advertising.

Thanks to all who participated and stepped up to help their favorite businesses win!

VOTE 4 THE BEST PETS: Nominations for our Pets Edition starts Monday, July 27. Usually our Pets Edition is before our Main Edition but this year was a little topsy turvy.

Our Sponsor -- As always, we’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.