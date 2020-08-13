Vote 4 The Best 2020: Top 10 soul food restaurants in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Who is serving up the best soul food in Metro Detroit in 2020?

The 2020 Vote 4 The Best period for local businesses wrapped up in July -- and the winners are in! All of the winners are voted by Local 4 viewers. (Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition is now open!)

Top 10 soul food spots in Metro Detroit:

Bistro Orleans on 15 (Sterling Heights) Detroit Soul (Detroit) Beans & Cornbread (Southfield) Ribs & Soul (Mt Clemens) Detroit Vegan Soul (Multiple Locations) Gumbo’s (Mt Clemens) Motor City Soul Food (Detroit) Sweet Magnolia’s Southern Cooking (Southfield) Uptown BBQ & Soulfood (Detroit) Nikola’s (Southfield)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

