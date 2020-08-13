Vote 4 The Best 2020: Top 10 soul food restaurants in Metro Detroit

63ºF

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Soul Food at Powell's Place
Soul Food at Powell's Place (Flickr: Soul Food)

DETROIT – Who is serving up the best soul food in Metro Detroit in 2020?

The 2020 Vote 4 The Best period for local businesses wrapped up in July -- and the winners are in! All of the winners are voted by Local 4 viewers. (Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition is now open!)

You can view the full list of Vote 4 The Best winners here!

Top 10 soul food spots in Metro Detroit:

  1. Bistro Orleans on 15 (Sterling Heights)
  2. Detroit Soul (Detroit)
  3. Beans & Cornbread (Southfield)
  4. Ribs & Soul (Mt Clemens)
  5. Detroit Vegan Soul (Multiple Locations)
  6. Gumbo’s (Mt Clemens)
  7. Motor City Soul Food (Detroit)
  8. Sweet Magnolia’s Southern Cooking (Southfield)
  9. Uptown BBQ & Soulfood (Detroit)
  10. Nikola’s (Southfield)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

