Vote 4 The Best 2020: Top 10 ice cream shops in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Who is serving up the best ice cream in Metro Detroit in 2020?

The 2020 Vote 4 The Best period for local businesses wrapped up in July -- and the winners are in! All of the winners are voted by Local 4 viewers.

Top 10 ice cream spots in Metro Detroit:

Sweet Treats Station (Woodhaven) Cap’n Frosty Ice Cream (Pinckney) Modern Cone (St Clair Shores) Holy Cow Creamery (Wyandotte) Downriver Delights (Taylor) Lori’s Lick ‘em Up Ice Cream (Harrison Township) Smoothies On 7 Mile Dairy Bar (Redford Township) Elizabeth Perk Coffee & Ice Cream (Trenton) The Sweet Tooth of Marine City (Marine City) Vicky’s Ice Cream (Redford)

