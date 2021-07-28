Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 brunch spots in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 brunch spots in Metro Detroit:

Brewligan’s Public House (Trenton) MI.MOSA (Farmington) Truago (Trenton) Gold Star Family Restaurant (Rochester Hills) The Chocolate Gallery Cafe (Warren) French Toast Bistro (Plymouth) The Glass Onion Griddle (Allen Park) Bobcat Bonnie’s (Multiple Locations) Rochester Brunch House (Rochester) Zukey Lake Tavern (Pinckney)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

