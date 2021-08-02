Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast restaurants in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit:

2 Roses Family Restaurant (Farmington) Gold Star Family Restaurant (Rochester Hills) The Glass Onion Griddle (Allen Park) Murphy’s Restaurant (Redford Charter Twp.) Lori’s Café (Warren) The Chocolate Gallery Cafe (Warren) Side Street Diner (Grosse Pointe) Sunrise Coney Island (Warren) Kate’s Kitchen (Flat Rock) Rocky’s Coney & Grill Family (Westland)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

