Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast restaurants in Metro Detroit

Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit:
- 2 Roses Family Restaurant (Farmington)
- Gold Star Family Restaurant (Rochester Hills)
- The Glass Onion Griddle (Allen Park)
- Murphy’s Restaurant (Redford Charter Twp.)
- Lori’s Café (Warren)
- The Chocolate Gallery Cafe (Warren)
- Side Street Diner (Grosse Pointe)
- Sunrise Coney Island (Warren)
- Kate’s Kitchen (Flat Rock)
- Rocky’s Coney & Grill Family (Westland)
