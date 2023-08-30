4 best cider mills to visit this fall in Metro Detroit

Cider mill season is just around the corner in Michigan!
We asked you to vote for your favorite cider mills in the Metro Detroit area during this summer’s Vote 4 The Best contest. After thousands of votes, we’re revealing the top four cider mills, as voted by you.
Top four cider mills in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:
- Winner: Pankiewicz Cider Mill and Farm Market (Casco)
- Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill (Armada)
- Yates Cider Mill (Rochester Hills)
- Franklin Cider Mill (Bloomfield Hills
---> Full list of Vote 4 The Best 2023 winners
A couple of years ago, we held a bracket tournament on Live in the D for best cider mill -- here’s who won that one.