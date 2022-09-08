14 cider mills to check out in Southeast Michigan

Some apple orchards and cider mills in Michigan have already opened for the season (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

‘Tis the season of pumpkin spice and apple flavors.

Michigan has over 34,000 acres of apple trees throughout the state. In fact, apple crops have set a record high in 2022. According to the state, this season has produced 1.2 billion pounds of apples.

With apples comes delicious apple cider, and there are several cider mills and orchards in the Mitten that have been around for more than 100 years.

Here are 14 cider mills where you can get your cider and doughnut fix in Southeast Michigan.

Apple Charlie’s Orchards

Blake’s Farm South Lyon (formerly Erwin Orchards

Detroit Farm & Cider

Franklin Cider Mill

Goodison Cider Mill

Grainger Orchard and Cider Mill

Hy’s Cider Mill

Long Family Orchard, Farm & Cider Mill

Parmenter’s Northville Cider Mill

Plymouth Orchards & Cider Mill

Spicer Orchards Farm Market, Cider Mill, Fudge, Bakery

Westview Orchards & Winery

Wiard’s Orchards

Yates Cider Mill

After Labor Day, some of us are more than ready for falling temperatures and fall traditions like apple picking and drinking cider. Apples are big business in Michigan, but this year, we're seeing one of those good news, bad news situations.

