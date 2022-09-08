57º

LIVE

Local News

14 cider mills to check out in Southeast Michigan

Weather is getting cooler, so warm yourself up with a cup of cider

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Cider Mills, Apple Orchards, Apples, Michigan Apples, Orchards, Local Orchards, Local Cider, Apple Butter, Fall Activity, Family Fun, Fall, Michigan Cider Mills, Metro Detroit, Detroit
Some apple orchards and cider mills in Michigan have already opened for the season (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

‘Tis the season of pumpkin spice and apple flavors.

Michigan has over 34,000 acres of apple trees throughout the state. In fact, apple crops have set a record high in 2022. According to the state, this season has produced 1.2 billion pounds of apples.

With apples comes delicious apple cider, and there are several cider mills and orchards in the Mitten that have been around for more than 100 years.

Here are 14 cider mills where you can get your cider and doughnut fix in Southeast Michigan.

  • Apple Charlie’s Orchards
  • Blake’s Farm South Lyon (formerly Erwin Orchards)
  • Detroit Farm & Cider
  • Franklin Cider Mill
  • Goodison Cider Mill
  • Grainger Orchard and Cider Mill
  • Hy’s Cider Mill
  • Long Family Orchard, Farm & Cider Mill
  • Parmenter’s Northville Cider Mill
  • Plymouth Orchards & Cider Mill
  • Spicer Orchards Farm Market, Cider Mill, Fudge, Bakery
  • Westview Orchards & Winery
  • Wiard’s Orchards
  • Yates Cider Mill
After Labor Day, some of us are more than ready for falling temperatures and fall traditions like apple picking and drinking cider. Apples are big business in Michigan, but this year, we're seeing one of those good news, bad news situations.

Related: Here’s the key to making a good apple pie

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter