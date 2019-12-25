Metro Detroit weather: Fog could roll back in Christmas night

DETROIT – Merry Christmas!

Once the morning fog burned off, it turned into a pretty nice day with afternoon sunshine and a mild air mass boosting temperatures into the low to mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius). I guess if we can’t have a White Christmas, we might as well have a day like this.

Clouds will roll back in tonight, with locally dense fog once again possible. Lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) means there will be no ice to deal with first thing Thursday morning. South wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Thursday itself will be a cloudy day once the fog lifts, but that won’t stop temperatures from rising into the low to mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 5:07 p.m.

Cloudy Thursday night with the small chance for a sprinkle or very light stray shower as a weak cold front approaches late at night. Lows will be very mild, only in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius), which is well above our average HIGH for this time of year.

Friday could start with clouds, but drier air streaming in behind that cold front will scour those clouds out, and we’ll see some sunshine develop. It’ll still be warm, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and colder Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will be a really good day to take down those Christmas lights, as we’ll be dry, with morning sunshine replaced by afternoon clouds, and highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Date Night (Saturday evening) will be dry. Rain then develops after midnight, with lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Rain on Sunday will transition to showers by late afternoon, with highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Colder air then streams in for the first part of next week. While a few snow showers cannot be ruled out on Monday and possibly even Tuesday, it doesn’t appear to be impactful. It’ll be windy Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius), so we’ll be cooling off from well-above average highs to slightly above average highs. But you’ll certainly feel the difference given the weather we’ve had Christmas week (and the wind chill). At this point, New Year’s Eve looks dry!