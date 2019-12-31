‘Please stay home’: Snow, ice knock down trees, power lines in Northern Michigan

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – Police in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are urging residents to stay off the roads after a winter storm blew through the area overnight and this morning.

The message from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was clear last night: “Please stay home.”

This morning, police posted an update, asking residents to be patient and to be careful.

"As you start your cleanup please don’t forget about your friends and neighbors. There are many roads that are still bad and trees are still falling. We were out very late last night and we had trees falling everywhere we went. The weight of the ice and snow will continue to be a hazard until the weather warms up enough to melt it.

Please be careful around downed trees as there may be power lines mixed in with the tree. Call 911 if you find downed power lines. Thank you and Be Safe. A huge thank you to our Road Commission and Cloverland. They are working very hard to get everything fixed.

It’s hard to explain how many trees and power lines are down."

There are numerous power outages throughout the county, according to the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department, leaving many homes without a reliable heat source.

More trees keep falling on Mack Trail. please stay home. Posted by Chippewa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 30, 2019

Update Mackinac Trail closed due to multiple trees down. 9 mile south is very bad. Posted by Chippewa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 30, 2019