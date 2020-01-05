Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Saturday evening, more snow Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!

Clouds remain overhead at dinnertime, but it will be dry overnight. We are not out of the woods when it comes to snow. Sunday has a chance of it. We’re not done with higher than average temps either. They return afterward.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and cold. Temps will be near 30 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s.

Sunday will be cloudy and feel like and look like winter, again. Highs will be in the mid 30s. A clipper system brings snow in the afternoon. Another inch of snow is possible in some spots. It will be slippery going to and from the Michigan-Michigan State basketball game in East Lansing. Tip off is at 1:30 p.m. ET. Factor an extra 30 to 45 minutes in your trip.

Monday becomes sunnier and remains chilly. Highs will be in the mid 30s after morning lows in the 20s.

Tuesday has a chance of snow with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!