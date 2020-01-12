Metro Detroit weather: A wet and icy start to the week

DETROIT – Sunshine is helping us recover from yesterday's winter storm. We got all the rain we were expecting, but only half of the ice (not that anyone's complaining). Here are some of the totals from across our area:

Freezing Rain Storm Totals

Storm Totals Rainfall

Many of our area rivers that hit flood territory yesterday have started to recede. But a couple have yet to see their highest levels. The Huron River in Hamburg Township will rise above flood stage Monday evening, and crest by Thursday morning with moderate flooding expected. The River Raisin is still on its way up as well. It will crest Tuesday and Wednesday, depending on your location, with minor flooding forecast.

Icy Start To Work & School

Temperatures tonight will fall well below freezing (check the 4ZONE page for numbers). So any remaining liquid on sidewalks and streets will turn to ice by morning. Road crews have had good weather and help from the sun, so most main roads will be treated and in acceptable shape. We are expecting freezing fog and possibly some light freezing drizzle. Nevertheless, this should have a pretty minimal impact on us.

Warm Streak Is Still Intact

A couple days were close, but thanks to some mild midnight numbers, our warm streak is still intact. Every day of winter has given us a high temperature above normal. We’ll have no trouble continuing that through the first part of this week. Temperatures will hit the 40s through Wednesday, including another flirtation with 50 on Tuesday.

Weekend Storm Deja Vu

Believe it or not, we have another winter storm headed our way for next weekend. This one looks to contain very little rain, but snow, sleet and freezing rain are all in play. Early indications are that we will be shoveling after this one. Both our big long range models are consistently showing an inch of liquid. So this looks like it will be a significant impact.