Metro Detroit weather: Rainy Friday with slick spots possible

Rain spread into the area overnight and, with some suburban areas close to freezing, there have been some slick spots early this Friday morning. I can personally attest to this as the temperature at 3:00 a.m. when I left Farmington Hills for work was 32 degrees (0 degrees Celsius), and the rain coming down had caused a thin glaze to develop on my sidewalk and driveway.

Rain will be the rule throughout the day, but temperatures will rise into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius), which ends the ice threat. Wind will blow from the east at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:54 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:37 p.m.

After a rainy Friday evening, the rain will diminish around or after midnight, with just patchy drizzle or an occasional shower possible the rest of the night. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) is far enough above freezing to prevent any ice from developing. Southeast wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Even with low pressure crossing the state, Saturday will possibly be more dry than wet for us. A light rain or snow shower certainly cannot be ruled out due to the low’s proximity, but the deep moisture that caused Friday’s rain will have shifted far to the north. Temperatures holding nearly steady in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

A rain or snow shower is still possible Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Cloudy on Sunday with just a very small light rain or snow shower chance. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Quiet Week Ahead

Next week is looking generally quiet, with no big storms on the horizon for us. The week should be mostly dry, but with a lot of clouds, unfortunately. Highs look to remain above average in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).