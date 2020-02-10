Metro Detroit weather: Honing in on how much snow to expect mid-week

DETROIT – You wanted a legit winter? Well you’re getting it this week. Expect more snow plus the coldest night of the season.

Starting Mild

Despite what's coming in the second half of the week, we'll start dry with above normal temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 30s Tuesday and upper 30s Wednesday. We'll even get some decent breaks of sunshine around the clouds.

Snow Returns

Snow showers return Wednesday evening with a system packing plenty of Gulf moisture. It appears snow showers will continue through the Thursday morning commute. After that, we might see the system wind down gradually through the day or shut down abruptly during the morning. Total accumulation should be 2-4 inches, with higher totals in the South Zone.

Wednesday snow forecast. (WDIV)

Coldest Night

We still have yet to endure a single-digit temperature since winter began. That will change Thursday night. In fact temperatures will fall through the day on Thursday, from a morning high in the low 30s to single-digit lows by Friday morning.

That will be the coldest temperature since November 13th, when the mercury plunged to 7. Remember that was still autumn.

Quick Recovery

Highs return to above normal by the weekend. Even lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. In fact our next chance of precipitation following Wednesday & Thursday’s snow will be rain on Sunday.