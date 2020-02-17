Metro Detroit weather: Snow, rain coming tonight but expect sunshine this weekend

DETROIT – We’re getting the worst weather of the week out of the way early, so we can enjoy the back half. The weekend may be the best of the bunch.

Snow and rain tonight

We're watching snow creeping in from the south. Expect the system to put down up to 2 inches of accumulation during the evening. After midnight, warmer air will change this to rain. But it will be gone before the morning drive. We may see a period of sleet between the rain and snow.

Snow fall forecast Feb. 17, 2020. (WDIV)

Rising temperatures overnight will allow us to walk out the door in the mid 30s. But it will feel like the 20s (even teens in spots).

Gusty Tuesday

Yes, the precipitation will be gone for Tuesday commutes, but the wind will brisk in the morning. Wind gust will top 30 mph at times. They'll be coming out of the west for the first half of the day. So if you're travelling North/South roads, keep both hands on the wheel. Winds will decrease through the day and shift to the northwest after lunch.

Weekend looks best

After a midweek dip in temperatures, we’re back above normal this weekend with plenty of sunshine as well. Highs will hit the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be a system to our south. But right now it looks like it will hold off any rain chances until Monday.