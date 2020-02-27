23ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

23ºF

Weather

Northern Michigan braces for heavy snow, strong winds, up to 8 foot waves

Up to 10 inches of snow possible in spots

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Michigan Weather, Lakeshore Flooding, Michigan, Northern Michigan, Upper Peninsula, Grand Traverse County, Lake Michigan, Northern Lower Michigan, Weather Alerts
Heavy snow and downed trees have temporarily blocked snowmobile trails across portions of the Upper and northern Lower Peninsulas. Trail No. 14 in Marquette County is shown.
Heavy snow and downed trees have temporarily blocked snowmobile trails across portions of the Upper and northern Lower Peninsulas. Trail No. 14 in Marquette County is shown.

DETROIT – A lake effect system will bring two days of snow, high winds and lakeshore flooding issues to Northern Michigan.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for several counties including Leelanau, Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Missaukee. Up to 10 inches of snow is possible, with 35 mph wind gusts.

Another Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting at noon on Thursday and lasting through Friday evening for counties including Otsego, Crawford and Charlevoix, with up to 9 inches of snow possible.

Additionally, Northern, Central and Eastern parts of the Upper Peninsula could see several inches of snow, as well, including Marquette, Alger, Luce and Schoolcraft counties.

Here’s more from the National Weather Service:

NWS Gaylord: Portions of the area will have significant accumulating lake effect snow today through Friday. The highest total amounts are expected in the typical northwest flow areas. Gusty winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow as well as reduced visibility. Be careful when traveling today and tonight!

Snow forecast through Friday morning.
Snow forecast through Friday morning. (NWS)

Strong sustained northwest winds will produce lakeshore flooding today and tonight along most lakeshores of Lake Michigan and a small portion of lakeshores along Lake Huron.

Lakeshore flooding issues.
Lakeshore flooding issues. (NWS)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: