Northern Michigan braces for heavy snow, strong winds, up to 8 foot waves

DETROIT – A lake effect system will bring two days of snow, high winds and lakeshore flooding issues to Northern Michigan.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for several counties including Leelanau, Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Missaukee. Up to 10 inches of snow is possible, with 35 mph wind gusts.

Another Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting at noon on Thursday and lasting through Friday evening for counties including Otsego, Crawford and Charlevoix, with up to 9 inches of snow possible.

Additionally, Northern, Central and Eastern parts of the Upper Peninsula could see several inches of snow, as well, including Marquette, Alger, Luce and Schoolcraft counties.

Here’s more from the National Weather Service:

NWS Gaylord: Portions of the area will have significant accumulating lake effect snow today through Friday. The highest total amounts are expected in the typical northwest flow areas. Gusty winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow as well as reduced visibility. Be careful when traveling today and tonight!

Snow forecast through Friday morning. (NWS)

Strong sustained northwest winds will produce lakeshore flooding today and tonight along most lakeshores of Lake Michigan and a small portion of lakeshores along Lake Huron.