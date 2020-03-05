Metro Detroit weather: One more snow burst before warm weekend

DETROIT – One more snow burst is on the horizon before we get to enjoy a bright, warm weekend. The snow won’t amount to much. Plus, it’s the last shot at precipitation until early next week.

Rain first

Expect rain showers Thursday evening. They should start arriving in our West Zone around 7 p.m., then spread east through 9 p.m.

As temperatures cool, North Zone locations -- and maybe some spots along the east side -- will see the raindrops transition to snow. Sanilac and St. Clair counties could get a quick dusting before the moisture exits, but the rest of us won’t see any accumulation.

Then, snow

That evening line of precipitation will exit shortly after midnight. Then, we’ll see scattered snow showers during the overnight.

A dry slot will keep most of the flakes away from our morning commute Friday, but a last push of snow showers will arrive in the late morning. This will affect the North Zone first and most. It will quickly fade as it migrates south, leaving us dry by mid-afternoon.

Finally, warmth

Temperatures will spike over the weekend, especially Sunday. Both days will be above-normal with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be the winner though, with highs near 60 degrees. A lot of that warmth will carry over into Monday, but that will start a wet streak that lasts through much of next week.

Windy days ahead

Winds will be brisk Thursday night through the weekend, but especially Friday. Gusts will top 40 mph in the early afternoon as the snow chances end Friday.

Winds will calm down for Saturday morning, then come back again in the afternoon, only to the 20-25 mph range.

Wind forecast (WDIV)

Change your microwave

We have fewer and fewer clocks that need changing, but when Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend, you’ll have to set your microwave and any old-school electronics forward one hour before you head to bed Saturday night. Don’t forget!