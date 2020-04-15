Metro Detroit Weather: Winter-like morning

Well the 'No Snow Guarantee' is in jeopardy today, and again later this week. Yes, we have some snow showers heading through Metro Detroit Wednesday as we wake up to morning temperatures in the 20s and wind chills at times in the teens, so bundle up. Most of the moisture moving our way will be on the light side and may become a rain/snow wintry mix. It's spotty here and there during the early morning hours, but some more moderate snow or mix will move through between 10am and 3pm. It doesn't look like we'll see much in the way of accumulation, but don't forget how to drive in the slippery stuff as it will be for a couple of hours today. Highs will only hit the mid to upper 30s with a few low 40s, and winds W 5-13 mph.

SUNRISE: 6:52 AM SUNSET: 8:15 PM

We will have dryer, and slightly warmer weather Thursday as morning lows again dip into the 20s, and afternoon highs hit the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. The winds will kick up W 7-17 gusting 15-25 mph keeping it feeling cooler. There is a bit more wet weather heading to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Friday morning as either a mix or more likely light snow. This looks mainly like a morning ordeal Friday with afternoon clouds partially clearing and highs in the lower 40s or warmer with a little bit of sunshine.

We have to wait for the weekend for warmer numbers as Saturday brings us into the 50s with dry conditions. But, some morning showers are likely Sunday with temps again in the low to maybe middle 50s. Remember, your best weather tool any day is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

