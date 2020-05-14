LIVE RADAR: Rain, storms rolling through Metro Detroit

We’re tracking waves of rain and potentially severe storms in Metro Detroit through this evening.

Thunderstorm chances increase this afternoon into the evening as a warm front creeps northward across the area. This brings in a warmer, more humid air mass, which is more unstable and prone to thunderstorm development.

One thing to monitor is a cluster of severe storms that may develop today in the southern Iowa area and potentially track this way. You can follow this yourself, of course, on the free Local4Casters weather app’s radar.

The greatest potential for severe storms is generally south of 8 Mile, with damaging wind gusts and hail being the primary hazards, although there is a small tornado risk with any storm that forms just south of and near that warm front due to better wind shear there.

The biggest window for severe storm development is between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.