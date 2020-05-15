Metro Detroit weather: A great start to the weekend, rain to return Sunday

DETROIT – A stubborn cold front prevented a nice afternoon. But don't worry! Saturday looks fantastic, before we have to deal with more rain and storms on Sunday.

Great Start

The weekend is here! And it least half of it will be a winner. Saturday starts seasonably mild, in the mid 50s, with some early fog possible. But temperatures will be on their way to the low 70s in the afternoon, That's right around average for mid May. And those numbers come with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday Re-run

Rain returns along with a storm threat on Sunday. And the setup of this looks nearly identical to what we went through on Thursday. We'll start the day with rain, look for a midday/early afternoon break, then see if thunderstorms are able to pop in the late afternoon or evening. Again, it depends on how much (if any) clearing we get in the afternoon, and where the warm front ends up. We're already under a Marginal Risk for severe storms on Sunday. So if you plan on being outside all day, make sure you take us with you on the Local 4Casters app.

Radar for Sunday at 3 p.m. (WDIV)

Regardless of whether we get afternoon severe storms, we're in for another soaker. Plan on an additional inch of rain. That, coupled with the 1-2 inches we picked up Thursday will be enough to cause some ponding and minor street flooding again.

Delayed Warmth

Every day it seems we're trimming a few more degrees off of the extended forecast. It still looks great, but its going to take longer to get to 80. We've got a pretty stagnant pattern with a fat old ridge in the plain states going nowhere. Which is going to allow a pesky cutoff low to move back north and keep cool, damp and breezy conditions around through early next week. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the 60s. Rain will be around in spots on Monday, but not nearly as heavy as Sunday's showers. Then we finally start to dry out Tuesday, but the breezes will be around.

Next week's Omega Block (WDIV)

East Side Headaches

Winds will have an easterly component Sunday through Wednesday of next week. That means another round of possible prolonged lakeshore flooding. This will be especially noticeable on Monday and Tuesday when gusts will reach 30 mph at times.

On a brighter note, we will get an extended dry stretch Tuesday through Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Have a great weekend!