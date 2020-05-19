Metro Detroit weather: Get ready for a taste of summer

DETROIT – We’re drying out and warming up in Metro Detroit, and by the weekend, we’re taking those 80s off layaway. Get set for an unseasonably warm stretch. Dare I say, a taste of summer?

Rain exits, winds persist

Clouds will be breaking up Tuesday night, signaling an end to our rain chances -- temporarily. But winds will still be blowing out of the east at 10-15 mph tonight and Wednesday. That means flood potential could still be around on the east side through midweek.

Watch the top of the page for details on any Lakeshore Flood Advisories or Warnings. You can also get the information on the go with our Local 4Casters app. Just tap ‘Flood Threats’ in the radar menu to see where any warnings are in effect. Then tap the map to see the expiration times for those locations.

Lows just creepin'

So that low pressure center that meandered through the Great Lakes producing all this rain, will be hanging out just to our south over the next few days. It will start to migrate north again as the weekend approaches.

That means we could get brushed with another shower or two Thursday and Friday. But it won’t be persistent soaking rains like we’ve seen in the past 48 hours.

The general flow over the United States starts to move at a more brisk pace.

So we say goodbye to that rainmaker Friday, regardless of whether it hits us with drops again or not. And our next chance of showers/storms arrives from the west this weekend.

Clouds and radar forecast (WDIV)

Temperatures soaring

We’re taking the lid off of our daytime highs for the last week of May. Even though we’ll slowly rise above normal by Saturday, 80s return Sunday and we won’t give them back! We’ve got 80 degree highs through the end of the 10 Day Forecast and possibly beyond.

Grab your two-piece and your pool noodles! The traditional start of summer will feel just like that.

Holiday storms

Along with those 80-degree highs, storm chances return Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s shot looks slight and very widely scattered, with no large-scale trigger around.

Memorial Day’s chance looks much more impressive ahead of a cold front. But most of that activity should be in the late afternoon and evening hours, Overall, the vast majority of the holiday weekend will be dry and warm.

