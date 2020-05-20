Metro Detroit weather: Changes to holiday weekend forecast, next week

DETROIT – Sunshine finally emerges in Metro Detroit, but the warmup we’ve been waiting for will take a bit longer to arrive. Also, there are some changes in the holiday weekend forecast, and there are some potentially big changes coming next week.

Drying out

Sunshine helps everything, doesn't it? We'll welcome back a good deal of sunshine for the next few days. Temperatures will finish in the mid 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. That Friday number is normal for this point in May.

But the remainder of the forecast will be above that mark. Unfortunately it’s coming with more rain and storms. But the question of how much rain is still open.

Problematic winds

While our flooding issues are nothing compared to what’s happening in Midland County, we still have lakeshore flood warnings out through 10 p.m. along the east side as winds continue to blow from the east, pushing water onshore in many locations. Speeds will be fairly light at 5-10 mph.

It looks like winds will stay out of the east through midday on Saturday, when the flow starts turning to more of a southerly wind.

Holiday rain

That southerly wind will start increasing moisture across the region, setting the stage for more rain over the holiday weekend. It still looks like Saturday is the best of the bunch, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday gets us warmer, but with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

By Memorial Day, Monday, a cold front arrives, focusing our highest chance of wet weather, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Once that front arrives, it will linger for awhile. That could spell “soakers” for us during a good chunk of the week.

Memorial Day weekend (WDIV)

Uncertain end to May

We end the month with a lot of questions regarding the placement and speed of that holiday cold front. There will likely be plenty of warmth and moisture to fuel showers and thunderstorms. It’s just a question of where.

Will it be more of a headache for central Michigan which is dealing with multiple dam failures? Or will the front set up shop over the southeast corner and renew flooding issues for us? Needless to say, we’ll be watching it very carefully.

Track the radar: