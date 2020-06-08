Metro Detroit weather forecast: Expect the hottest day yet this year, then storms

DETROIT – Tropical Depression Cristobal is now inland and will head toward Michigan in the coming days. The core of the system is destined for the Upper Peninsula, but rain bands from the decaying storm will move through southeast Michigan, after our first 90 degree day of 2020.

Hottest Day Yet

Expect the mercury to touch 90 on Tuesday, which will be the first time we'll reach that milestone this year. Of course, the humidity is going higher as well. So heat index readings will be in the low 90s. We'll be dry through the day with increasing clouds as Cristobal nears. Expect overnight showers and some thunder. Most of that should be gone after breakfast.

Last Rain Chance

There may be some widely scattered daytime showers, before a more organized line of thunderstorms moves through Wednesday evening. Even though this doesn't look like more than 0.25 - 0.40" of rain, it will be our last rain chance for more than a week. Many of us have picked up less than a half inch of rain since the middle of last month. So it would be nice to get a good soaker.

Cooler Weekend

Temperatures move back below normal for Thursday through the weekend. In fact Saturday’s highs won’t make it out of the 60s. We’ll get plenty of sunshine and low humidity on our last full weekend of Spring. Summer begins on Saturday, June 20 at 5:44 pm. There will be some heat by then. Mid 80s return by the middle of next week.