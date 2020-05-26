70º
How to best prepare for hurricanes: Quiz on do’s, don’ts that can save your life, possessions

Hurricanes can’t be controlled, but good preparation is up to you

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Stock image/Photo by Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Hurricane season is upon us, and make no mistake: There’s not much that can be done when a hurricane strikes, considering how powerful they can be.

But preparing for a hurricane is a different story.

Readiness is in our control, so the damage can be minimized as much as possible.

To help prepare for the start of hurricane season, take this quiz, below.

Even if you don’t nail a good score, the knowledge gained will help you pass with flying colors and lessen the damage, should the real thing strike.

